Studios for Sale in Indonesia

1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€140,445
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€113,874
Studio apartment in Apuan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Apuan, Indonesia
Price on request
Studio apartment in Apuan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Apuan, Indonesia
Price on request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kec Ampenan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kec Ampenan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
€79,712
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
€167,630
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Denpasar, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
€237,238

