Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary

Property for sale in Hungary

apartments
8608
houses
11430
20 057 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath 5 Floor
€ 595,000
Historical center, with a full panorama on the synagogue, in a beautiful house with an eleva…
Apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
57 m² 4 Floor
€ 220,000
The seventh district, historical center, opposite the tourist complex Guzhu Udwar, in the ho…
2 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath 98 m² 3 Floor
€ 300,000
Historic center, in a beautiful historic building with elevator, luxury apartment after the …
2 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath 88 m² 3 Floor
€ 294,000
The seventh district, the historical center, the boulevard ring Erzebet, opposite the Madach…
2 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath 90 m² 3 Floor
€ 295,000
7 district on the border with 5, practically opposite Astoria, historical center, in a histo…
3 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath 3 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Historical center, near Basilica, fully furnished designer luxury apartment in a beautiful h…
2 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath 96 m² Number of floors 4
€ 489,000
Füzesabonyban központhoz közel beépíthető nagy telek családi házzal eladó! A telek közel …
3 room apartmentin Pest megye, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pest megye, Hungary
2 bath 110 m² 2 Floor
€ 485,000
Gyöngyös kedvelt lakótelepén, a Ringsted úton 66 nm-es, 2. emeleti, liftes, amerikai-konyha-…
3 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 234,986
In the 11th district at a quiet street we are selling a 84 sqm apartment with a 5 sqm storag…
1 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 75,536
3 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 78,462
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 74,446
1 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 79,526
3 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 101,043
2 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 313,847
Property for sale with a large balcony in Eötvös street. This 2 bedroom apartment has a bedr…
3 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 82 m²
€ 212,512
4 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 343,104
2 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 127,401
2 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 103,436
1 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 79,765
4 room housein Szigetvar, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 65,163
2 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 128,996
6 room housein Ocsa, Hungary
6 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 119,421
7 room housein Fot, Hungary
7 room house
Fot, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 196,553
6 room housein Monor, Hungary
6 room house
Monor, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 252,407
5 room housein Piliscsaba, Hungary
5 room house
Piliscsaba, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 224 m²
€ 476,090
3 room housein Szilvasvarad, Hungary
3 room house
Szilvasvarad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 139,635
7 room housein Aldebro, Hungary
7 room house
Aldebro, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m²
€ 38,566
2 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 78,462
3 room housein Kondorfa, Hungary
3 room house
Kondorfa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 58,248

Regions with properties for sale

in Southern Transdanubia
in Great Plain and North
in Budapest
in Southern Great Plain
in Debreceni jaras
in Debrecen
in Pecsi jaras
in Siofoki jaras
in Erdi jaras
in Gödöllő Regional Unit
in Northern Hungary
in Pecs
in Szigetszentmiklosi jaras
in Kecskemeti jaras
in Nyiregyhazi jaras
in Dabasi jaras
in Keszthelyi jaras
in Nyiregyhaza
in Gyori jaras
in Budakeszi jaras

Properties features in Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury

About Hungary

Situated in central Europe, Hungary is a landlocked country known throughout the world for its historical and cultural significance. The country is dotted with various architectural landmarks spanning from the middle ages which are persevered perfectly to date. Due to its scenic landscapes, rustic architecture, and numerous attractions, Hungary is one of the most visited countries in Europe.

Hungary boasts of many attractions such as the largest thermal lake, largest grasslands, among others in Europe. That’s not all! Hungary also has over 10 national parks and many protected landscapes that play host to a different wildlife species. With a temperate seasonal climate, Hungary has a pleasant environment and atmosphere that attracts tourists in the millions every year. Hungary also has mountainous regions thanks to the Alps which contributes to a large diversity in wildlife and flora.

Real estate investment

Hungary is one of the prime options to choose from if you are considering to buy property for your new home or just as an investment. From luxurious scenic sites to more affordable options, the country has all that you need when it comes to properties.  To help make the process hassle-free and smooth, you can choose a reliable real estate agency to get access to multiple property deals across the country. Additionally, the whole process of buying property is quite simple and easy as there are no restrictions or stringent rules that you have to worry about.

What do you expect from a real estate investment? High returns? Stable growth? Secure investment? Properties in Hungary offer all this and much more making it one of the best options in the market if you are considering to buy real estate. With just a few signs here and there, you can be the proud owner of a new home in Hungary within a short span of time.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir