Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Great Plain and North

Residential properties for sale in Great Plain and North, Hungary

Miskolc
33
Hajduboeszoermeny
31
Hajduboeszoermenyi jaras
31
Berettyoujfalui jaras
28
Bajai jaras
26
Hajduhadhazi jaras
25
Karcagi jaras
25
Vasarosnameny
25
Show more
2 057 properties total found
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mateszalka, Hungary
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mateszalka, Hungary
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 170 m²
Number of floors 2
In a popular residential area of Mátészalka, a modern family house built in 1995, with brick…
€466,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Lajosmizse, Hungary
3 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€192,014
Leave a request
3 room house in Varosfoeld, Hungary
3 room house
Varosfoeld, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€172,523
Leave a request
2 room house in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€97,192
Leave a request
5 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€123,795
Leave a request
3 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€136,964
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€78,755
Leave a request
7 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
€539,956
Leave a request
3 room house in Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
3 room house
Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€51,362
Leave a request
3 room house in Apostag, Hungary
3 room house
Apostag, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€39,246
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€130,380
Leave a request
4 room house in Jaszfenyszaru, Hungary
4 room house
Jaszfenyszaru, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€56,630
Leave a request
3 room house in Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€329,242
Leave a request
9 room house in Paradsasvar, Hungary
9 room house
Paradsasvar, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 300 m²
€463,572
Leave a request
2 room house in Jaszarokszallas, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszarokszallas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€40,826
Leave a request
2 room house in Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€25,549
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€36,612
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€111,942
Leave a request
5 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 170 m²
€276,563
Leave a request
2 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€65,822
Leave a request
2 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€26,076
Leave a request
House in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
House
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€78,755
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€60,580
Leave a request
3 room house in Ujkenez, Hungary
3 room house
Ujkenez, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€18,174
Leave a request
9 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
9 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 210 m²
€355,581
Leave a request
4 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€129,063
Leave a request
4 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€239,688
Leave a request
3 room house in Kunmadaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kunmadaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€35,031
Leave a request
4 room house in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€43,460
Leave a request
3 room house in Csanadpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Csanadpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€34,241
Leave a request

Property types in Great Plain and North

apartments
houses

Properties features in Great Plain and North, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir