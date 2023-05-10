Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany

2 room apartment in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€ 495,000
1 room apartment in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
1 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 675,000
2 room apartment in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€ 1,600,000
2 room apartment in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 2,134,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 6,897,000

