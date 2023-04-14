Germany
Realting.com
Germany
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Germany
Frankfurt
3
Hesse
3
Berlin
2
Bavaria
1
Munich
1
Penthouse
12 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
5 Number of rooms
220 m²
€ 3,100,000
Stylish penthouse in the central area of Ostend with stunning views of Frankfurt skyscrapers…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 1,860,900
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready for settlement. Exclusive penthouse with an area…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Hamburg, Germany
2 bath
280 m²
€ 3,850,000
Exclusive penthouse in a impressive villa in a top location This exclusive penthouse apartm…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 bath
€ 6,897,000
Park View Penthouse Live and step inside the most exclusive property in Frankfurt …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
€ 3,500,000
This extraordinary penthouse with spectacular views over the Ammersee is located in an exclu…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
€ 4,870,000
City residence with high living comfort The light-flooded apartment presents itself luxur…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
€ 949,949
Penthouse is not unique not only due to its location, but also because of the external appea…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
€ 5,580,000
Noble penthouse for special quality of life in the best location: Kronprinzengär Penth…
Penthouse
Berlin, Germany
711 m²
€ 3,900,000
The magnificent penthouse is located in a beautiful house in the popular district of Berlin-…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
340 m²
€ 4,595,000
The modern penthouse with ceilings of about 3.50 m in height was decorated to the highest st…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
253 m²
€ 1,980,000
This lovely modern penthouse is in Frankfurt am Main, within walking distance of the Old Op…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
170 m²
€ 2,100,000
The luxury penthouse is located in one of Berlin's most sought-after areas, Charlotte. Now, …
