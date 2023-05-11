Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Brandenburg, Germany

Potsdam
3
5 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Potsdam, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Potsdam, Germany
Bedrooms 12
Area 479 m²
€ 2,499,000
9 room house in Potsdam, Germany
9 room house
Potsdam, Germany
Bedrooms 16
Area 506 m²
€ 2,310,000
6 room house in Teltow-Flaeming, Germany
6 room house
Teltow-Flaeming, Germany
Bedrooms 6
Area 543 m²
€ 949,000
2 room house in Grossbeeren, Germany
2 room house
Grossbeeren, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 300 m²
€ 635,000
Chalet 10 bedrooms in Potsdam, Germany
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Potsdam, Germany
Bedrooms 10
Area 670 m²
€ 4,000,000

Properties features in Brandenburg, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
