Apartments for sale in Var, France

4 room apartmentin Sainte-Maxime, France
4 room apartment
Sainte-Maxime, France
149 m²
€ 999,000
Your French Riviera real estate portal AGENCY EXCLUSIVE. Very nice 5-room duplex (4 bedrooms…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Sainte-Maxime, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sainte-Maxime, France
107 m²
€ 1,295,000
This magnificent penthouse with a roof terrace of 196 m² on the fourth floor of a residence …
2 room apartmentin Sainte-Maxime, France
2 room apartment
Sainte-Maxime, France
160 m²
€ 1,390,000
Very nice apartment with exceptional panoramic sea view of the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, the vil…
3 room apartmentin Sainte-Maxime, France
3 room apartment
Sainte-Maxime, France
2 bath 110 m²
€ 870,000
Unique new construction in Sainte Maxime, just 200 meters from the beach. This new residence…
4 room apartmentin La Croix-Valmer, France
4 room apartment
La Croix-Valmer, France
3 bath
€ 4,800,000
Set high up in the secure Domaine de la Vallée, at the end of the road, this property is a h…
7 room apartmentin Saint-Tropez, France
7 room apartment
Saint-Tropez, France
€ 5,500,000
We can't tell you or show you anything more as this unique property is off-market. But we ca…
9 room apartmentin Cavalaire-sur-Mer, France
9 room apartment
Cavalaire-sur-Mer, France
650 m²
€ 8,500,000
One of the finest properties from the Golden Age of the area. Full of history, full of charm…
4 room apartmentin Saint-Tropez, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Tropez, France
4 bath 226 m²
€ 12,750,000
Probably one of the most seen, iconic properties in the area. A stunning apartment in Chate…
3 room apartmentin La Croix-Valmer, France
3 room apartment
La Croix-Valmer, France
180 m²
€ 1,298,500
Penthouse with superb terrace facing South / West with breathtaking views of the Golden Isla…
1 room apartmentin Sainte-Maxime, France
1 room apartment
Sainte-Maxime, France
1 bath 103 m²
€ 815,000
Nice exceptional apartment on the second floor in a secure residence with elevator. Ideally …
2 room apartmentin Sainte-Maxime, France
2 room apartment
Sainte-Maxime, France
1 bath 90 m²
€ 995,000
Ideally located, in the heart of downtown Sainte Maxime, superb 3-room apartment tastefully …
3 room apartmentin Sainte-Maxime, France
3 room apartment
Sainte-Maxime, France
1 bath 103 m²
€ 841,966
Off-plan sale at Sainte Maxime Lot 109. 4 room apartment with 116 m² garden for sale in a se…
Apartmentin Draguignan, France
Apartment
Draguignan, France
46 m²
€ 186,540
COEUR RAYOL Spirit Immobilier vous invite à découvrir son projet immobilier au Muy. Située d…
Apartmentin Draguignan, France
Apartment
Draguignan, France
46 m²
€ 191,090
COEUR RAYOL Spirit Immobilier vous invite à découvrir son projet immobilier au Muy. Située d…

