Residential properties for sale in Toulouse, France

6 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Balma, France
3 room apartment
Balma, France
3 Number of rooms 89 m²
€ 340,000
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
2 room apartmentin Balma, France
2 room apartment
Balma, France
2 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 245,000
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
3 room apartmentin Balma, France
3 room apartment
Balma, France
3 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 316,000
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
3 room apartmentin Balma, France
3 room apartment
Balma, France
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 305,000
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
Castle 8 bedroomsin Toulouse, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Toulouse, France
14 Number of rooms 880 m²
Price on request

