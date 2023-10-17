Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. France
  4. Stains
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Stains, France

Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 room apartment in Stains, France
2 room apartment
Stains, France
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Côteé parc PROCHAINEMENT à Stains ! Sepimo vous propose "Côté Parc", sa nouvelle réalisation…
€245,687
2 room apartment in Stains, France
2 room apartment
Stains, France
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Côteé parc PROCHAINEMENT à Stains ! Sepimo vous propose "Côté Parc", sa nouvelle réalisation…
€255,924
2 room apartment in Stains, France
2 room apartment
Stains, France
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Côteé parc PROCHAINEMENT à Stains ! Sepimo vous propose "Côté Parc", sa nouvelle réalisation…
€260,473
2 room apartment in Stains, France
2 room apartment
Stains, France
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Côteé parc PROCHAINEMENT à Stains ! Sepimo vous propose "Côté Parc", sa nouvelle réalisation…
€265,023
2 room apartment in Stains, France
2 room apartment
Stains, France
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Côteé parc PROCHAINEMENT à Stains ! Sepimo vous propose "Côté Parc", sa nouvelle réalisation…
€280,947
2 room apartment in Stains, France
2 room apartment
Stains, France
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Côteé parc PROCHAINEMENT à Stains ! Sepimo vous propose "Côté Parc", sa nouvelle réalisation…
€269,573
2 room apartment in Stains, France
2 room apartment
Stains, France
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Côteé parc PROCHAINEMENT à Stains ! Sepimo vous propose "Côté Parc", sa nouvelle réalisation…
€285,497
Apartment in Stains, France
Apartment
Stains, France
Area 900 m²
Côteé parc PROCHAINEMENT à Stains ! Sepimo vous propose "Côté Parc", sa nouvelle réalisation…
€500,000
3 room apartment in Stains, France
3 room apartment
Stains, France
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Date of completion of the facility: immediately SARCELLES-VILLAGE - the heart of the village…
€268,600
3 room apartment in Stains, France
3 room apartment
Stains, France
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Date of completion of the facility: immediately SARCELLES-VILLAGE - the heart of the village…
€263,500

Properties features in Stains, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir