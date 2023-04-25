Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bordeaux, France

6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 350,200
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 345,700
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 360,200
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 310,500
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 79 m²
€ 325,000
Date of delivery of the object: immediately  Discover the LEJARD'IN residence! 51 apartments…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 385,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…

Properties features in Bordeaux, France

