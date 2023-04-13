Czech Republic
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Czech Republic
New houses in Czech Republic
All new buildings in Czech Republic
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Czech Republic
Residential
Apartment in Czech Republic
House in Czech Republic
Land in Czech Republic
Luxury Properties in Czech Republic
Find an Agent in Czech Republic
Real estate agencies in Czech Republic
Agents in Czech Republic
Commercial
All commercial properties in Czech Republic
Hotel
Revenue house
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Czech Republic
Find an Agent in Czech Republic
Real estate agencies in Czech Republic
Agents in Czech Republic
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Czech Republic
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
House
Castle
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Czech Republic
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Czech Republic
multi-level apartments
1
studios
1
1 BHK
166
2 BHK
280
3 BHK
146
4 BHK
22
Apartment
Clear all
765 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Apartment
Sevetin, Czech Republic
39 m²
€ 98,106
Apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
28 m²
€ 139,100
Apartment
Trebon, Czech Republic
55 m²
€ 156,011
Apartment
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
24 m²
€ 103,162
2 room apartment
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
€ 141,983
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
43 m²
€ 190,710
3 room apartment
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
67 m²
€ 202,800
4 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
5 Number of rooms
128 m²
€ 760,500
3 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
113 m²
€ 694,200
4 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
5 Number of rooms
158 m²
€ 732,810
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
35 m²
€ 202,800
2 room apartment
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
40 m²
€ 154,050
3 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
89 m²
€ 542,100
3 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
68 m²
€ 487,110
4 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
5 Number of rooms
104 m²
€ 689,910
4 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
5 Number of rooms
101 m²
€ 604,500
3 room apartment
Břeclav District, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
55 m²
€ 193,440
2 room apartment
Břeclav District, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 191,100
3 room apartment
Břeclav District, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
76 m²
€ 221,910
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
76 m²
€ 218,010
3 room apartment
Břeclav District, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
108 m²
€ 253,461
2 room apartment
Břeclav District, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 156,000
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
26 m²
€ 155,610
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
26 m²
€ 130,650
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
29 m²
€ 152,100
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
29 m²
€ 152,100
1 room apartment
Ostrava-City District, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
€ 60,840
1 room apartment
Ostrava-City District, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
€ 60,060
1 room apartment
Ostrava-City District, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
24 m²
€ 58,500
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
26 m²
€ 155,610
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
26
Regions with properties for sale
Prague
Northwest
Southwest
okres ceske Budejovice
okres Karlovy Vary
Carlsbad
Cheb District
Hluboka nad Vltavou
Marianske Lazne
Klasterec nad Ohri
Nejdek
okres Chomutov
okres Jindrichuv Hradec
okres Teplice
Rudolfov
Trebon
České Budějovice
Properties features in Czech Republic
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map