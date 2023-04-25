Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Supetar, Croatia

9 room house in Supetar, Croatia
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
16 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
We sell a spacious two-story house with a swimming pool on the island of Brac. The house con…
Villa 4 room villa in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Stone villa surrounded by beautiful terraces with beautiful sea views. The villa has retaine…
Villa 3 room villa in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,750,000
For sale is a beautiful Mediterranean summer house located on the seafront. The design of th…
Villa 6 room villa in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale is a house of 225 m2, located on the beautiful sea coast on the island of Brac. It …
4 room house in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale is a beautiful two-story house of 192 m2, located on an attractive coast on the nor…
Villa 4 room villa in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale is a unique villa of newer construction located in a quiet location next to a pine …
6 room house in Supetar, Croatia
6 room house
Supetar, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 790,000
For sale is a nice stone house situated in a lively town Supetar on Brač island. Crystal cle…
9 room house in Supetar, Croatia
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
16 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
Симпатичный гостевой дом расположен в тихом месте, всего в 200 м от центра города и в 50 м о…
Villa 3 room villa in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
For sale is new ranch-style villa with a swimming pool and a fantastic panoramic view of the…
7 room house in Supetar, Croatia
7 room house
Supetar, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 320 m²
€ 790,000
Brač, Supetar detached house in the first row to the sea. The house consists of two floors …
4 room house in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 212 m²
€ 300,000
Brač, Supetar two-apartment house in the center, gross construction building area 212 m2, fl…
9 room house in Supetar, Croatia
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 370 m²
€ 750,000
3 room house in Supetar, Croatia
3 room house
Supetar, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 260 m²
€ 385,000
Brac - Supetar. Two houses for sale. The houses are managed as one object and as such can be…
4 room house in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 192 m²
€ 1,500,000
Detached house, first row to the sea, with 2 swimming pools. In nature these are two connec…
3 room house in Supetar, Croatia
3 room house
Supetar, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 285,000
Brač, Supetar, semi-detached house with a living area of 150m2 on a plot of 528m2. In the b…
House in Supetar, Croatia
House
Supetar, Croatia
235 m²
€ 390,000
2 houses with sea view and garden, total area 235.22 m2, Supetar The houses are located on a…
