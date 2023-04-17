Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Samobor, Croatia

14 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
3 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² Number of floors 1
€ 249,001
I25273 Katančićeva
Housein Samobor, Croatia
House
Samobor, Croatia
600 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
I24979 Centar
3 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
3 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 270,000
I25083 Starogradska
4 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
4 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 326,400
I24651 Ulica Zlatka Price
2 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
2 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² Number of floors 2
€ 166,401
I24672 Ulica Zlatka Price
4 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
4 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 295,291
I24657 Ulica Zlatka Price
3 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
3 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² Number of floors 2
€ 226,432
I24669 Ulica Zlatka Price
4 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
4 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 266,591
I24667 Ulica Zlatka Price
2 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
2 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 105,000
I24649 Jelačićeva
2 room apartmentin Samobor, Croatia
2 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
I24647 Jelačićeva
5 room housein Samobor, Croatia
5 room house
Samobor, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
I24422 Franca Liszta
5 room housein Samobor, Croatia
5 room house
Samobor, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 1 944 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
I24280 Svete Ane
5 room housein Samobor, Croatia
5 room house
Samobor, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m²
€ 250,000
Samobor, Giznik Detached house built in 2006 on 2 above-ground floors with a total area of …
Villa 9 room villain Samobor, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Samobor, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 900 m²
€ 990,000
Samobor Beautiful mansion with a total area of ​​570 m2 with an auxiliary building of 463m2…
