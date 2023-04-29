Houses for sale in Opcina Sutivan, Croatia

Show property on map Show properties list
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Sutivan, Croatia
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Sutivan, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,800,000
For sale is a unique spacious property located near a quiet fishing village on the island of…
5 room house in Sutivan, Croatia
5 room house
Sutivan, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 725,000
For sale a beautiful house of 330 m2, located in a quiet location in the village of Sutivan …
Villa 9 room villa in Sutivan, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Sutivan, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
For sale is a four-story villa located on a large plot, just a few steps from the crystal cl…
Villa 3 room villa in Sutivan, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Sutivan, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
A beautiful spacious villa for sale, located in a small and quiet coastal town on the island…
3 room house in Sutivan, Croatia
3 room house
Sutivan, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 204 m²
€ 450,000
Brač, Bobovišća detached house 80 m from the sea: basement, ground floor and attic, overlook…
House in Sutivan, Croatia
House
Sutivan, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 34 m²
€ 250,000
Brac, Sutivan, agricultural land 1500 m2, with a legalized house of 34 m2, second row from t…

