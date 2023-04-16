Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Opcina Solta, Croatia

13 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale a beautiful three-story villa on the island of Sholta, just 200 meters from the sea…
Villa 9 room villain Necujam, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Necujam, Croatia
17 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,150,000
For sale guest three-story house located in a quiet location 30 meters from the sea in a sea…
9 room housein Rogac, Croatia
9 room house
Rogac, Croatia
6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 810,000
For sale is a guest house located on the island of Sholta, 800 meters from the seaside town …
3 room housein Stomorska, Croatia
3 room house
Stomorska, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
For sale is a traditional Dalmatian house of 180 m2, located in a quiet location near the vi…
4 room housein Gornja Krusica, Croatia
4 room house
Gornja Krusica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 580,000
Šolta, Stomorska detached house with a swimming pool and an open view of the sea, Split and …
9 room housein Maslinica, Croatia
9 room house
Maslinica, Croatia
13 Number of rooms 4 bath 380 m²
€ 850,000
Šolta, Maslinica 3 houses; one detached and two houses in a block (semi-detached) in the imm…
Villa 4 room villain Donje Selo, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Donje Selo, Croatia
4 bath 189 m²
€ 750,000
The Island of Šolta is situated near Split, in fact just across the mainland. With only a fe…
Villa 3 room villain Gornja Krusica, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Gornja Krusica, Croatia
3 bath 136 m²
€ 470,000
Villa 3 room villain Gornja Krusica, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Gornja Krusica, Croatia
3 bath 136 m²
€ 470,000
2 room housein Stomorska, Croatia
2 room house
Stomorska, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 99,000
Solta, Stomorska, duplex apartment of 60m2 in the first line to the sea on the 1st and 2nd f…
Villa 4 room villain Gornje Selo, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Gornje Selo, Croatia
3 bath 279 m²
€ 600,000
Welcome to the sunny island of Solta! This wonderful charming island is situated in the Adri…
2 room housein Grohote, Croatia
2 room house
Grohote, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 200,000
We are selling a small house with a swimming pool in the center of Grohot on the island of S…
3 room apartmentin Stomorska, Croatia
3 room apartment
Stomorska, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 111 m²
€ 290,000
Stomorska, Solta, duplex apartment, 111 m2, 2nd floor, south orientationOn the second floor …

Properties features in Opcina Solta, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
