Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Opcina Dugi Rat
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Opcina Dugi Rat, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Dugi Rat, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dugi Rat, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 251 m²
€ 795,000
Dugi Rat, three bedroom apartment of 251 m2 on the ground floor of a residential building-ne…
3 room apartment in Jesenice, Croatia
3 room apartment
Jesenice, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 200,000
Omiš, Dugi Rat, two-room apartment, 68m2, 5/5 floor. The apartment has a southeast orientati…

Properties features in Opcina Dugi Rat, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir