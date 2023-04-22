Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Split-Dalmatia County
Grad Vis
Houses
Houses for sale in Grad Vis, Croatia
Vis
8
House
Clear all
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Podstrazje, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
I25500 Obala svetog Jurja 37
2 room house
Milna, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
171 m²
€ 800,000
I25501 Stontica
3 room house
Plisko Polje, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
139 m²
€ 465,000
Vis, Komiža, Podhumlje, stone house in a row of 67 m2 (ground floor + first floor) on a plot…
3 room house
Vis, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
172 m²
€ 1,500,000
Vis, modern luxury villa with pool and open sea view.The newly built villa has an area of 17…
House 1 bathroom
Rogacic, Croatia
1 bath
51 m²
€ 275,000
Vis, Draškovca, holiday house 38m2 with covered terrace 25m2, on a unique property with an o…
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Vis, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
For sale is a two-story house near the sea, located on a hillside in a quiet bay on the isla…
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Vis, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 680,000
For sale is a beautiful newly built villa located in a beautiful bay on the north side of th…
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Vis, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
A new villa for sale located in a charming coastal town in a beautiful bay on the north side…
5 room house
Vis, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
I23536 Zagrebačka
4 room house
Vis, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
187 m²
€ 700,000
Vis, we are selling a stone house in the first row with 3 business premises, a large terrace…
Villa 3 room villa
Vis, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
120 m²
€ 680,000
On the cascading terrain there are 4 luxury villas, each on a plot of 530m2 with sea views. …
3 room house
Vis, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
72 m²
€ 260,000
House for sale on VisThe first floor of approximately 20m2 with a terrace of 20m2(consists o…
5 room house
Vis, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
252 m²
€ 499,000
Semi-detached house in the center of Vis, 50 m from the sea, 150 m from the ferry port.The h…
Properties features in Grad Vis, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
