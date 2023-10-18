Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Grad Supetar
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Grad Supetar, Croatia

Supetar
30
House To archive
Clear all
40 properties total found
4 room house in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
€750,000
4 room house in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,75M
6 room house in Supetar, Croatia
6 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,40M
5 room house in Skrip, Croatia
5 room house
Skrip, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
€330,000
4 room house in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,10M
9 room house in Supetar, Croatia
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
€1,60M
4 room house in Splitska, Croatia
4 room house
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,25M
4 room house in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,10M
8 room house with first coastline in Supetar, Croatia
8 room house with first coastline
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 4
€1,68M
4 room house in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,10M
6 room house in Splitska, Croatia
6 room house
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Splitska, island of Brač - 4* villa with pool (detached building).The area of the villa is a…
€970,000
5 room house in Splitska, Croatia
5 room house
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 229 m²
Brač, Splitska, detached stone house with a total area of 229 m2 on a plot of 600m2. There …
€330,000
8 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Splitska, Croatia
8 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone house with sea view in Splitska, island of Brač This beautiful stone apartment house w…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa in Mirca, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Mirca, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
€1,50M
5 room house in Supetar, Croatia
5 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 366 m²
Brač, Supetar, luxury villa with an area of 366 m2 gross (including terraces and balconies) …
€1,55M
3 room house in Skrip, Croatia
3 room house
Skrip, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Island of Brač, detached house of 138 m2 on a plot of 565 m2, in the wonderful town of Škrip…
€699,000
2 room house with parking in Skrip, Croatia
2 room house with parking
Skrip, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful two-storey house is for sale together with another 2547 m2 of land, half of whic…
€780,000
3 room house with furniture, with sea view in Splitska, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with sea view
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
BRAČ, SPLITSKA - elegant and modern detached house with a panoramic view located on the nort…
€450,000
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Family house 200 m from the sea, Supetar, Island of Brač In a quiet street in the heart of S…
€700,000
4 room house in Mirca, Croatia
4 room house
Mirca, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Price on request
6 room house in Supetar, Croatia
6 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 400 m²
Brač, Splitska, house of approx. 400 m2 (floor plan 160m2) on 3 floors, on a plot of 577m2. …
€1,000,000
5 room house in Mirca, Croatia
5 room house
Mirca, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Brač, Mirca, detached house of approx. 300 m2 on three floors on a plot of 250 m2. This bea…
Price on request
9 room house in Supetar, Croatia
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 260 m²
Brač, Supetar, detached house of approx. 260 m2 on three floors with an auxiliary building a…
€1,25M
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetar, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
We sell a spacious two-story house with a swimming pool on the island of Brac. The house con…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Stone villa surrounded by beautiful terraces with beautiful sea views. The villa has retaine…
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale is a beautiful Mediterranean summer house located on the seafront. The design of th…
€1,75M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
For sale is a house of 225 m2, located on the beautiful sea coast on the island of Brac. It …
€1,40M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful two-story house of 192 m2, located on an attractive coast on the nor…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale is a unique villa of newer construction located in a quiet location next to a pine …
€1,50M
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetar, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale is a nice stone house situated in a lively town Supetar on Brač island. Crystal cle…
€790,000

Property types in Grad Supetar

villas

Properties features in Grad Supetar, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir