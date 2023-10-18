UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Croatia
Grad Supetar
Houses
Houses for sale in Grad Supetar, Croatia
Supetar
30
House
Clear all
40 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
4
240 m²
2
€750,000
Recommend
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
4
215 m²
2
€2,75M
Recommend
6 room house
Supetar, Croatia
6
300 m²
3
€2,40M
Recommend
5 room house
Skrip, Croatia
5
350 m²
3
€330,000
Recommend
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
4
296 m²
2
€1,10M
Recommend
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
16
500 m²
4
€1,60M
Recommend
4 room house
Splitska, Croatia
4
399 m²
3
€1,25M
Recommend
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
4
256 m²
2
€1,10M
Recommend
8 room house with first coastline
Supetar, Croatia
8
420 m²
4
€1,68M
Recommend
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
4
260 m²
2
€1,10M
Recommend
6 room house
Splitska, Croatia
6
3
230 m²
Splitska, island of Brač - 4* villa with pool (detached building).The area of the villa is a…
€970,000
Recommend
5 room house
Splitska, Croatia
5
5
229 m²
Brač, Splitska, detached stone house with a total area of 229 m2 on a plot of 600m2. There …
€330,000
Recommend
8 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Splitska, Croatia
8
300 m²
2
Stone house with sea view in Splitska, island of Brač This beautiful stone apartment house w…
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Mirca, Croatia
4
3
273 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
5 room house
Supetar, Croatia
5
5
366 m²
Brač, Supetar, luxury villa with an area of 366 m2 gross (including terraces and balconies) …
€1,55M
Recommend
3 room house
Skrip, Croatia
3
2
138 m²
Island of Brač, detached house of 138 m2 on a plot of 565 m2, in the wonderful town of Škrip…
€699,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking
Skrip, Croatia
2
2
220 m²
1
A beautiful two-storey house is for sale together with another 2547 m2 of land, half of whic…
€780,000
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with sea view
Splitska, Croatia
3
4
170 m²
3
BRAČ, SPLITSKA - elegant and modern detached house with a panoramic view located on the nort…
€450,000
Recommend
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Supetar, Croatia
4
200 m²
3
Family house 200 m from the sea, Supetar, Island of Brač In a quiet street in the heart of S…
€700,000
Recommend
4 room house
Mirca, Croatia
4
3
200 m²
Price on request
Recommend
6 room house
Supetar, Croatia
6
9
400 m²
Brač, Splitska, house of approx. 400 m2 (floor plan 160m2) on 3 floors, on a plot of 577m2. …
€1,000,000
Recommend
5 room house
Mirca, Croatia
5
4
300 m²
Brač, Mirca, detached house of approx. 300 m2 on three floors on a plot of 250 m2. This bea…
Price on request
Recommend
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
9
7
260 m²
Brač, Supetar, detached house of approx. 260 m2 on three floors with an auxiliary building a…
€1,25M
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
16
6
2
We sell a spacious two-story house with a swimming pool on the island of Brac. The house con…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Supetar, Croatia
6
3
2
Stone villa surrounded by beautiful terraces with beautiful sea views. The villa has retaine…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
4
3
3
For sale is a beautiful Mediterranean summer house located on the seafront. The design of th…
€1,75M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
9
5
2
For sale is a house of 225 m2, located on the beautiful sea coast on the island of Brac. It …
€1,40M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
6
4
2
For sale is a beautiful two-story house of 192 m2, located on an attractive coast on the nor…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Supetar, Croatia
8
5
3
For sale is a unique villa of newer construction located in a quiet location next to a pine …
€1,50M
Recommend
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
7
3
2
For sale is a nice stone house situated in a lively town Supetar on Brač island. Crystal cle…
€790,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Grad Supetar
villas
Properties features in Grad Supetar, Croatia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL