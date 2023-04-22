Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zagreb County
  4. Grad Samobor

Residential properties for sale in Grad Samobor, Croatia

4 properties total found
4 room house in Lug Samoborski, Croatia
4 room house
Lug Samoborski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
I24635 Gornji Kraj
5 room house in Lug Samoborski, Croatia
5 room house
Lug Samoborski, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 694 m²
€ 1
I24634 Gornji Kraj
House in Lug Samoborski, Croatia
House
Lug Samoborski, Croatia
450 m² Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
I16942 Podgaj
5 room house in Konscica, Croatia
5 room house
Konscica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 450,000
I10402 Vinogradi
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir