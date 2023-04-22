Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia

15 properties total found
6 room house in Lukavec, Croatia
6 room house
Lukavec, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 354 m²
€ 830,000
New Zagreb, Modern detached family house with an area of 354.34 m2 on a plot of 9,123 m2. …
5 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 262 m² Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
I25358 Lomnička
9 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
9 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 520 m² Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
I24951 Tina Ujevića
2 room house in Jagodno, Croatia
2 room house
Jagodno, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
I24572 Ščitarjevo
6 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
6 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
I24569 Nikole Tesle
5 room house in Jagodno, Croatia
5 room house
Jagodno, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 296,000
I24417 Ščitarjevo
5 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 330 m² Number of floors 3
€ 323,000
I24369 Rakarska
5 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
I24354 Rakarska
3 room house in Jagodno, Croatia
3 room house
Jagodno, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 74,000
I23849 Ribnička
9 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
9 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 395 m² Number of floors 2
€ 298,000
I23679 Ulica Stanka Lučića
3 room house in Gudci, Croatia
3 room house
Gudci, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 199,000
I23329 Kostanjevec
5 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 255 m² Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
I22321 Junija Palmotića
4 room house in Lukavec, Croatia
4 room house
Lukavec, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
I22322 Školska
7 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
7 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 180,000
I21697 Ulica Augusta Šenoe
6 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
6 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 450,000
I21226 Ulica Martina pl. Tercela

