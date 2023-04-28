Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Navahrudak District
  5. Navahrudak
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Navahrudak, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
220 m²
€ 99,714
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
114 m²
€ 36,260
House for sale in Novogrudok on Dzerzhinsky St. ( dog. 58/2 ) -2021 year of construction -st…
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
104 m²
€ 52,576
One-story, bright, cozy house for sale in. Novogrudka ( dog. 107/2 ). The site is completely…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir