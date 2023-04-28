Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Navahrudak District
  5. Navahrudak
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Navahrudak, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 27,013
3 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 40,792
  The apartment has very good energy and a very sweet interior, which was created with …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir