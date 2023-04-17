Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Malaryta District
  5. Malaryta
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Malaryta, Belarus

13 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 17,113
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Lermontova, 1964, 1/4 panel, 30.2 / 30.2 / 17.8 / 5.8,…
2 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 17,564
1 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 13,961
1 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 26 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 8,917
3 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 27,922
2 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 15,762
Lot 6543. For sale one bedroom apartment in. Malorita on the 3rd floor of a 4-story resident…
1 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 15,312
Lot 6516. For sale is a spacious one-room apartment on the 3rd floor of a 2005 building bric…
Apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
Apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
55 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 4,503
Share ( 1/2 ) in a three-bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Sovetskaya, 1975, 2/5 panels, 5…
1 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 16,213
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Nesenyuk, 1987, 2/5 brick, 39.4 / 35.9 / 19.5 / 7.2, s…
1 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 14,411
One-bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Nesenyuk, 1984, brick 5/5, 40.0 / 36.5 / 19.8 / 7.1,…
1 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 12,430
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Soviet, 1976.p., 3/3 brick, 27.8 / 27.0 / 16.2 / 5.3, …
3 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 21,617
Lot 5284. Three bedroom apartment for sale in a brick house in. 1984 malorita built. Total a…
1 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 15,312
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Sovetskaya, 2005, 3 / 5 brick, 38.0 / 36.0 / 20.9 / 7.…
