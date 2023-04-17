Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Malaryta, Belarus

20 properties total found
Housein Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
66 m²
€ 13,510
Lot 6991. In the city of Malorita, a house of 1967 is being built with a total area of 66.2 …
1 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 17,113
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Lermontova, 1964, 1/4 panel, 30.2 / 30.2 / 17.8 / 5.8,…
Housein Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
107 m²
Price on request
Modern house for year-round living in a quiet, picturesque place! On the large, fenced area …
2 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 17,564
1 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 13,961
1 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 26 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 8,917
3 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 27,922
2 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 15,762
Lot 6543. For sale one bedroom apartment in. Malorita on the 3rd floor of a 4-story resident…
1 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 15,312
Lot 6516. For sale is a spacious one-room apartment on the 3rd floor of a 2005 building bric…
Apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
Apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
55 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 4,503
Share ( 1/2 ) in a three-bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Sovetskaya, 1975, 2/5 panels, 5…
1 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 16,213
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Nesenyuk, 1987, 2/5 brick, 39.4 / 35.9 / 19.5 / 7.2, s…
1 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 14,411
One-bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Nesenyuk, 1984, brick 5/5, 40.0 / 36.5 / 19.8 / 7.1,…
Housein Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
113 m²
€ 64,850
House for clean decoration in.Little one. 2020 year.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 112.8 square m…
1 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 12,430
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Soviet, 1976.p., 3/3 brick, 27.8 / 27.0 / 16.2 / 5.3, …
Housein Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
75 m²
€ 4,053
LOT 5438. On sale is a residential building in the agricultural town of Maloritsky district.…
Housein Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
56 m²
€ 53,141
Residential building in.Little one. 1962.p., reconstruction 2020. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 70.…
3 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 21,617
Lot 5284. Three bedroom apartment for sale in a brick house in. 1984 malorita built. Total a…
1 room apartmentin Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 15,312
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Sovetskaya, 2005, 3 / 5 brick, 38.0 / 36.0 / 20.9 / 7.…
Housein Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
136 m²
€ 62,148
Sale of a residential building in Malorita district, Malorita 183443The residential building…
Housein Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
166 m²
€ 58,545
Sale of a residential building in Malorita district, Malorita 193082Zhiloy house in Malorita…
