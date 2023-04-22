Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Machulishchy
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Machulishchy, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
3 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 38,751
2 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 37,850
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment 10 km from Minsk! Address: Machulishchi, st. Guardskaya, d. 12 武 c…
2 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 76,601
Modern stylish 2-room apartment Minsk district, g. Machulishchi, st. Aviators, 2/1. Apartmen…
3 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 44,609
Apartment of a functional project with three isolated rooms in the city of Machulishchi, 10 …
3 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 53,981
For sale 3-room apartment Minsk district, g.p. Machulishchi, st. Aviators, 2. Apartment para…
2 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 49,475
For sale 2-room apartment in the nearest suburb of Minsk - gp. Machulishchi, only 10 km from…
2 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 32,893
For sale spacious 2-room apartment with a large kitchen ( 8.6 m2_ ) in the center of. Machul…
3 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 87 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 88,316
A RE-SECONDENT 3-COMNATE QUARTER IN G.P. BEGINNING. Area for SNB 89.2 / total 87 / residenti…
1 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 46 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 34,876
Sale of an apartment in a house under construction in LCD « Falcon Region » g.p. Machulishch…
2 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 41,905
We offer for the acquisition of a two-room apartment in Machulishchy, st. Youth, 14. Good la…
2 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 41,905
2 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 32,443
Favorable offer - one-bedroom apartment 15 minutes drive from Minsk - the center of the urba…
2 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 40,553
New one-bedroom apartment in modern LCD « Falcon Region », house 2.1, gp. Machulists.  …
2 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 45,059
Excellent apartment for sale in Machulishchy, 13 Youth House Street. 2 bedroom apartment wit…
Apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
Apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
82 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 22,079
Room for sale in a 3-room apartment with repair. Room & nbsp; - 19.7 sq. M. in a 3-room apar…
2 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 50,466
We sell a two-room apartment in Machulishchy, Lane Park House 3. House brick 2015 built, imp…
3 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 71,194
Apartment for sale with repair on a modern LCD screen in a suburb of Minsk. & Nbsp; LCD and …
1 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 48 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 34,155
Address: Machulishchi, Aviatov St., d. 16A, bldg. 2. LCD and lacquo; Falcon and raquo region…
3 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 56,775
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir