New buildings
Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Machulishchy, Belarus
20 properties total found
New
3 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
62 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 38,751
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 37,850
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment 10 km from Minsk! Address: Machulishchi, st. Guardskaya, d. 12 武 c…
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 76,601
Modern stylish 2-room apartment Minsk district, g. Machulishchi, st. Aviators, 2/1. Apartmen…
3 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 44,609
Apartment of a functional project with three isolated rooms in the city of Machulishchi, 10 …
3 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 53,981
For sale 3-room apartment Minsk district, g.p. Machulishchi, st. Aviators, 2. Apartment para…
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
61 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 49,475
For sale 2-room apartment in the nearest suburb of Minsk - gp. Machulishchi, only 10 km from…
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 32,893
For sale spacious 2-room apartment with a large kitchen ( 8.6 m2_ ) in the center of. Machul…
3 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
87 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 88,316
A RE-SECONDENT 3-COMNATE QUARTER IN G.P. BEGINNING. Area for SNB 89.2 / total 87 / residenti…
1 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
46 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 34,876
Sale of an apartment in a house under construction in LCD « Falcon Region » g.p. Machulishch…
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 41,905
We offer for the acquisition of a two-room apartment in Machulishchy, st. Youth, 14. Good la…
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 41,905
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 32,443
Favorable offer - one-bedroom apartment 15 minutes drive from Minsk - the center of the urba…
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 40,553
New one-bedroom apartment in modern LCD « Falcon Region », house 2.1, gp. Machulists. …
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 45,059
Excellent apartment for sale in Machulishchy, 13 Youth House Street. 2 bedroom apartment wit…
Apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
82 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 22,079
Room for sale in a 3-room apartment with repair. Room & nbsp; - 19.7 sq. M. in a 3-room apar…
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 50,466
We sell a two-room apartment in Machulishchy, Lane Park House 3. House brick 2015 built, imp…
Cottage
Machulishchy, Belarus
369 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 71,194
Apartment for sale with repair on a modern LCD screen in a suburb of Minsk. & Nbsp; LCD and …
1 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
48 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 34,155
Address: Machulishchi, Aviatov St., d. 16A, bldg. 2. LCD and lacquo; Falcon and raquo region…
3 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
72 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 56,775
