Cottages for sale in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

24 properties total found
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 67,407
New house with an interesting layout with / t Address: ST Usyazh  - A full-fledged two-…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
206 m²
€ 270,540
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
206 m²
€ 211,331
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
283 m²
€ 209,509
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
220 m²
€ 198,578
Dreaming of beauty and coziness? Then you definitely need to purchase this house!  By p…
Cottage in Slabada, Belarus
Cottage
Slabada, Belarus
359 m²
€ 1,002,001
Sale of a cottage located at the address a / g Sloboda st. Svetlaya Total SNB area – 359.3 s…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
242 m²
€ 446,346
Sale of a cottage located in a closed village d. Baguta. Total area of SNB – 242.4 square me…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 108,398
Cottage for sale in d. Pine ! The cottage village is located 16 km from MKAD in the Moscow d…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
256 m²
€ 227,728
Cottage for sale in d. Pine 15 km from MKAD Moscow direction. 15 minutes from m. A bar. &nbs…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
Price on request
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage in a closed cottage village with fen…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
138 m²
€ 226,817
Chicest manor, family nest…. If you do not call this beautiful place, it will definitely lea…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
138 m²
€ 226,817
Chicest manor, family nest…. If you do not call this beautiful place, it will definitely lea…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m²
€ 67,225
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
233 m²
€ 236,837
Video Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Js9Ajfn-oE The price includes: The finish …
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
Price on request
Excellent location of the house, Zavodlaysky, IT-village Sosnovaya, Kurgan of Glory, wellnes…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
203 m²
€ 45,536
The house is located in a picturesque place. On a flat plot ( in the village ), between two …
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 104,755
A new modern, energy-efficient country house is sold on the banks of the Dubrovsky Reservoir…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 127,527
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNWIpnCkfts Holiday house with the opportunity to live with …
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
569 m²
€ 182,182
A unique offer! The house is so big that it allows you to make it what your soul wants: you …
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
343 m²
Price on request
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
267 m²
€ 168,427
A completely finished brick house, she will sheath a tree. - 4 types of heating (gas, solid …
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
200 m²
€ 53,744
Picturesque place. On the shore & laquo; Dubrovsky & raquo; reservoirs. Great location of th…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
810 m²
€ 628,528
The elite mansion of 1100 sq.m in 15 km from Minsk in the quiet and beautifull place. the…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
363 m²
€ 819,819
Sell a cabin, d. Baguta, Smolevichi District, Moscow, S., 15 km from MKAD2, walls - brick, r…

