The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
Show properties list
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
24 properties total found
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 67,407
New house with an interesting layout with / t Address: ST Usyazh - A full-fledged two-…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
206 m²
€ 270,540
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
206 m²
€ 211,331
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
283 m²
€ 209,509
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
220 m²
€ 198,578
Dreaming of beauty and coziness? Then you definitely need to purchase this house! By p…
Cottage
Slabada, Belarus
359 m²
€ 1,002,001
Sale of a cottage located at the address a / g Sloboda st. Svetlaya Total SNB area – 359.3 s…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
242 m²
€ 446,346
Sale of a cottage located in a closed village d. Baguta. Total area of SNB – 242.4 square me…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 108,398
Cottage for sale in d. Pine ! The cottage village is located 16 km from MKAD in the Moscow d…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
256 m²
€ 227,728
Cottage for sale in d. Pine 15 km from MKAD Moscow direction. 15 minutes from m. A bar. &nbs…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
Price on request
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage in a closed cottage village with fen…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
138 m²
€ 226,817
Chicest manor, family nest…. If you do not call this beautiful place, it will definitely lea…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
138 m²
€ 226,817
Chicest manor, family nest…. If you do not call this beautiful place, it will definitely lea…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m²
€ 67,225
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
233 m²
€ 236,837
Video Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Js9Ajfn-oE The price includes: The finish …
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
Price on request
Excellent location of the house, Zavodlaysky, IT-village Sosnovaya, Kurgan of Glory, wellnes…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
203 m²
€ 45,536
The house is located in a picturesque place. On a flat plot ( in the village ), between two …
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 104,755
A new modern, energy-efficient country house is sold on the banks of the Dubrovsky Reservoir…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 127,527
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNWIpnCkfts Holiday house with the opportunity to live with …
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
569 m²
€ 182,182
A unique offer! The house is so big that it allows you to make it what your soul wants: you …
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
343 m²
Price on request
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
267 m²
€ 168,427
A completely finished brick house, she will sheath a tree. - 4 types of heating (gas, solid …
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
200 m²
€ 53,744
Picturesque place. On the shore & laquo; Dubrovsky & raquo; reservoirs. Great location of th…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
810 m²
€ 628,528
The elite mansion of 1100 sq.m in 15 km from Minsk in the quiet and beautifull place. the…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
363 m²
€ 819,819
Sell a cabin, d. Baguta, Smolevichi District, Moscow, S., 15 km from MKAD2, walls - brick, r…
Search using the map