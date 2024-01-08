Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Viana do Castelo
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Viana do Castelo, Portugal

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alto Minho, Portugal
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alto Minho, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
€570,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Viana do Castelo, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir