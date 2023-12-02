Apartments for sale in Santo Antonio, Portugal

Show property on map Show properties list
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
€650,000
per month
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 51.1m² Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lisb…
€588,000
per month
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 53.11m² Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lis…
€565,000
per month
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 103 m²
Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lisbon's central avenue - Avenida da…
€1,51M
per month
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 105m² Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lisbo…
€1,17M
per month
4 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 232 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 232m² and a terrace with a balcony of 56m² Salitre 183 is a new co…
€3,15M
per month
4 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 220m² and a 23m² Salitre 183 balcony is a new complex in the histo…
€2,98M
per month
4 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 220m² and a 23m² Salitre 183 balcony is a new complex in the histo…
€2,78M
per month
2 room apartment in Santo Antonio, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santo Antonio, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 4
€650,000
per month
1 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 169 m²
Three-Bedroom T3 Apartment with an area of 169.40m² and a veranda of 34m² Conde de Lima is a…
€1,10M
per month
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Three-Bedroom T3 Apartment with an area of 133m² and a veranda of 11m² Conde de Lima is a ne…
€1,25M
per month
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
The 240m ² T4 four-bedroom apartment and the 80m ² Conde de Lima are the new private condomi…
€2,10M
per month
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three-Bedroom Apartment T3 with an area of 144m ² Conde de Lima - is a new private condomini…
€1,000,000
per month
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Two-bedroom T2 with an area of 75m² and a veranda of 1.7m² Passadiço 11 is a new residential…
€535,000
per month
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Two-bedroom T2 with an area of 82m² and a veranda of 1.7m² Passadiço 11 is a new residential…
€660,000
per month
2 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 125.5m², a veranda of 16.9m² Between the famous obs…
€875,000
per month
2 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 152 m²
LIBERDADE 49 is a new complex in the center of Lisbon, on the famous Avenida da Liberdade, s…
€1,46M
per month
1 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Apartment with an area of 50.50m² and a terrace of 53m² Glória Studios is a new project, nex…
€615,000
per month
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Three-Bedroom Apartment with 147m² and 10m² ByLiberdade is a unique investment opportunity: …
€1,15M
per month
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
One-bedroom T1 apartment of 147m² and a veranda of 10.20m² ByLiberdade is a unique investmen…
€1,18M
per month
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three-Bedroom Apartment T3 with an area of 137m ² and a veranda of 10.20m ² ByLiberdade - is…
€1,25M
per month
3 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
Three-bedroom T3 apartment of 179m² and a 107m² Vale do Pereiro, one of the brightest among …
€1,35M
per month
2 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Two-bedroom T2 apartment of 101m² and a garden of 88m² Vale do Pereiro, one of the brightest…
€810,000
per month
3 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Three-bedroom T3 apartment of 170m² and a 23m² Vale do Pereiro, one of the brightest among L…
€1,20M
per month
3 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three-Bedroom Apartment T3 with an area of 144m² and a veranda of 16m² Vale do Pereiro, one …
€1,10M
per month
3 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three-Bedroom Apartment T3 with an area of 144m ² and a veranda 16m ² Vale do Pereiro, one o…
€1,07M
per month
3 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three-Bedroom Apartment T3 with an area of 144m² and a veranda of 14m² Vale do Pereiro, one …
€1,05M
per month
1 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 100 m²
One-bedroom apartment T1 with an area of 99.9m² and a garden of 17.5m² Between the famous ob…
€520,000
per month
1 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
Duplex One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 103.7m ², veranda 9.8m ² and garden 32m ² Be…
€585,000
per month
2 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 146.7m ², veranda 7,m ² and a 32.6m ² Garden de Alc…
€730,000
per month
