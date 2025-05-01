Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Apartment
  5. Terrace

Monthly rent of flats and apartments Terraced in Portugal

Lagos
3
Portimao
10
Lagoa
4
Estombar e Parchal
4
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 6/6
Fully furnished and equipped 1 bedroom apartment available for summer rental between the 15t…
$2,049
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/8
Renovated 3 bedroom apartment located on the 3rd floor of a building with elevator, located …
$1,698
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Parchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Parchal, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
The Riverside Hotel is the perfect place to relax & enjoy the winter months by strolling alo…
$1,598
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
This stunning T1 apartment with pool view is available for a minimum of 3 months between 1st…
$968
per month
3 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Fantastic villa with 3-bedrooms and 3-bathrooms for annual rental in Quinta do Lago. This…
$5,580
per month
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/3
This is an example of one of the beautiful studio apartments in Lagos available for winter r…
$1,017
per month
1 room apartment in Parchal, Portugal
1 room apartment
Parchal, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 3
This is an example of one of the studio suites we have available in the Riverside Hotel, ful…
$889
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Fantastic 1-bedroom apartment for rent with swimming pool, in Albufeira. This apartment h…
$1,451
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Parchal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Parchal, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/3
This stunning T1, South-West facing superior junior suite is available for a minimum of 2 mo…
$1,104
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 m²
Com acomodações climatizadas e uma varanda, o Victory Village está localizado na Quinta do L…
$3,180
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Alvor, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alvor, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/3
Exquisite 2 bed, 2 bath penthouse with fully equipped kitchen, box garage, air-conditioning …
$1,673
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/3
This is an example of one of the beautiful T1 apartments in Lagos available for winter renta…
$1,142
per month
