Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Belem
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Belem, Portugal

2 BHK
4
3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
$595,804
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
$474,477
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 172 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
$865,541
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Belem, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes