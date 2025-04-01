Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Belem, Portugal

3 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
$595,804
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
$500,476
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
$474,477
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Living in Miraflores Park means living in an urban environment with a quality life and surro…
$671,634
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 54 square meters. m, a balcony of 16 square meters. m, 1…
$341,233
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 172 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
$865,541
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Apartment with 3   bedrooms with an area of 124   sq. m, terrace 17 sq. m, 2 parking spaces …
$775,811
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 square meters. m, terrace 15 sqm, 2 parking spa…
$655,509
Leave a request

