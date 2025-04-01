Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Avenidas Novas, Portugal

3 bedroom apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 26
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking nature, located in an apartment complex in an area th…
$1,73M
2 bedroom apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Floor 22/26
2-bedroom apartment overlooking nature, inserted within a development in a region that exalt…
$1,53M
