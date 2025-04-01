Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Avenidas Novas
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Avenidas Novas, Portugal

2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom in the new prestigious condominium   Infinity in the   Campolide.In…
$454,342
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms   in the new prestigious condominium   Infinity in the   Campolide…
$778,872
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and river views   in the new prestigious condominium   Infinity in…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Avenidas Novas, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes