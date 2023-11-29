UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Commercial
Algarve
Commercial real estate in Algarve, Portugal
Loule
5
Lagoa
3
Clear all
26 properties total found
Investment
Faro, Portugal
147 m²
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Warehouse
Boliqueime, Portugal
300 m²
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Manufacture
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Project for a factory in São Brás de Alportel, in the Almargens area. The plot has 9,959…
€1,58M
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Loule, Portugal
3
This building is 25 km from Faro airport, 10 km from the most emblematic beaches in the Alga…
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
295 m²
Villa with sea view, 7 rooms e 3 rooms for agriculture. The property has a borehole
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment 9 bedrooms
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
9
10
550 m²
Villa totally renovated keeping the traditional line with 4 en suite bedrooms spread over 2 …
€2,49M
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Loule, Portugal
2
The building is composed of 2 floors, with mixed use of housing, commerce, and services, loc…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances
Faro, Portugal
2
2
81 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 1-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€534,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Almancil, Portugal
3
1
121 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 2-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€910,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances
Almancil, Portugal
4
4
252 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 3-bedroom apartment in a premium Aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€2,21M
Recommend
Leave a request
Other 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Albufeira, Portugal
4
3
191 m²
2
3-Bedroom Apartment with 160sqm of useful area, with two balconies with 31.06sqm, in Albufei…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
Set of buildings in the center of Olhão with the possibility of transformation into 14 new a…
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
110 m²
This commercial space with a total privative area of 110 square metres and a basement of 11…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3
3
150 m²
2
The facility is located just minutes from the center of the picturesque village of Karvoeiro…
€569,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Sagres, Portugal
3
3
T3 tenement house - 3 bedrooms and a living room located in a luxury condominium, consisting…
€570,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Lagoa, Portugal
4
3
236 m²
2
A luxury condominium located in the western part of the Algarve, 550 meters from the two mos…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Algarve, Portugal
3
2
140 m²
3
The Algarve is a region that is characterized by its exceptional natural beauty due to its h…
€351,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant
Montenegro, Portugal
587 m²
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment 10 bedrooms
Aljezur, Portugal
10
10
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 1 bathroom
Budens, Portugal
1
83 m²
Store inserted in a private condominium in a central area of Burgau, with great visibility a…
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2-bedroom apartment, inserted in a luxury resort
Algarve, Portugal
105 m²
3
High standard 2-bedroom apartment, inserted in a luxury resort, overlooking the sea framed i…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
72 m²
3
High quality beach resort in the Algarve. With a breathtaking view of the sea and the city o…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
19 960 m²
Hotel is a project with an innovative and different design. Set in the hills of Santa Bárbar…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
83 m²
The Pestana Golf Resort is superbly located on a level plateau, close to the picturesque fis…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with garden, with by the sea, with private pool
Albufeira, Portugal
20 000 m²
Tourist complex with two hotels in Algarve, Portugal. The complex is located in an environme…
€7,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate with sea view, in city center, with heating
Albufeira, Portugal
30
2 000 m²
A great hotel is located close to Salgados Beach in Albufeira, Algarve, Portugal. The 2,000 …
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
