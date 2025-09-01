  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.

Ban Bang Thao, Tajlandia
od
$113,000
9
ID: 28082
Data aktualizacji: 23.09.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Tajlandia
  • Region / Państwo
    Phuket
  • Okolica
    Thalang
  • Miasto
    Choeng Thale
  • Wioska
    Ban Bang Thao

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Guaranteed rental income of 6% for 3 years!

This modern residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Bang Tao Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure.

The complex consists of four buildings and includes 614 apartments ranging from 40 sq m to 140 sq m, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.

The complex offers everything for comfortable living and relaxation, and is close to shops, restaurants, cafes, and popular Phuket attractions.

Completion date: Q1 2028.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Fitness center
  • Yoga area
  • Coworking areas
  • Games room
  • And much more

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Ban Bang Thao, Tajlandia

