  Czarnogóra
  Becici
  Kompleks mieszkalny Bečići

Kompleks mieszkalny Bečići

Becici, Czarnogóra
od
$143,763
od
$3,680/m²
;
9
ID: 32842
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 7.11.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Czarnogóra
  • Okolica
    Budva Municipality
  • Wioska
    Becici

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Cegła monolityczna
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    7

Szczegóły wnętrza

Ogrzewanie:

  • Ogrzewanie indywidualne

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Nadanie obywatelstwa
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Prices starting from €81,000

Apartments in a new complex just 350 meters from the azure coast of Bečići, close to the best beaches, restaurants, and prestigious hotels like Splendid and Iberostar 4*. Here, the resort atmosphere blends perfectly with the comfort of city life — an ideal option for investment or permanent residence.

You can choose your apartment today:

  • Cozy studios from €81,000

  • 1-bedroom apartments from €115,000

  • 2-bedroom apartments €180,000

Apartment sizes: from 27 m² to 135 m².

INSTALLMENT PLAN over 1.5 years
First payment — only 50%!
(For example, for a studio on installment, the first payment is just €40,500!)

Capital growth: +25–30% in 18 months.

Your home by the sea is waiting for you — take a step toward your dream today!
Flexible payment options available!

Lokalizacja na mapie

Becici, Czarnogóra
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
