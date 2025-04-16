  1. Realting.com
  4. Hotel Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj

Hotel Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj

Rafailovici, Czarnogóra
od
$304,054
od
$5,430/m²
;
19
ID: 32858
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 11.11.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Czarnogóra
  • Okolica
    Budva Municipality
  • Wioska
    Rafailovici

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Cegła monolityczna
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    7

Szczegóły wnętrza

Ogrzewanie:

  • Ogrzewanie indywidualne

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Nadanie obywatelstwa
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Luxury Seafront Complex in Becici, Budva

Location: Becici, Budva, Montenegro
Total area: 40,800 m²
Format: 142 residences and 154 hotel rooms

A reliable developer with a proven track record of successful projects in Montenegro.
Perfect blend of coastal luxury, comfort, and strong investment potential.

Infrastructure:

  • 2,800 m² Wellness Center with indoor & outdoor pools, 4 types of steam zones, luxury SPA, high-end fitness center, and beauty salon

  • 4 restaurants and 3 bars

  • Private beach

  • Casino, business center

  • 100 parking spaces, 24/7 security and reception

  • Professional management by one of Europe’s leading companies

Residences:

  • Fully furnished turnkey units: furniture, appliances, textiles, and kitchenware included

  • Opportunity for passive income through the management company (audience of 15+ million clients worldwide)

  • Maximum of 4 residences per buyer

  • All residences on 7th and 8th floors with sea view are already reserved

Project status:

  • Completion progress — 70%

  • Handover — Q3 2026

  • Official opening — May 2027

Investment potential:

  • 25–30% below market price

  • Expected price growth over 3 years — 35%+

  • ROI — 5%

Payment terms:

  • 30% down payment upon signing the preliminary sales agreement

  • Interest-free installment plan available on individual terms

  • 💠 Crypto payments accepted

Lokalizacja na mapie

Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

