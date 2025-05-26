Villa Gotovaa villa v Kirenii Rassrocka plateza na 84 mesaca

Villa 3+1 with magnificent mountain and sea views for sale in Kyrenia Karaolanola!

You found your dream home! This unique villa surrounded by nature and the sea awaits you in Karaolanola, one of the popular regions of Kyrenia. This brand new three bedroom villa, ready to move in immediately, offers both comfort and elegance.

Features of the villa:

- Magnificent view - enjoy peaceful moments on the large terraces overlooking the mountains and the sea.

- A completely new villa, ready to move in, corresponding to the latest trends in construction and design.

- Space and comfort: 3 spacious bedrooms, spacious living room, modern kitchen and stylish bathrooms.

- Turkish title is a property with a high investment value that you can buy with confidence.

*Central location: just a few minutes from the center of Kyrenia, shops, restaurants and beaches.

- Near the sea: enjoy the beach enjoyment to the fullest only 200 metres away.

- Option with pool: there is an opportunity to increase your comfort by ordering an additional private pool.

- Large balconies and terrace: 1 large roof terrace and 2 large balconies on the 2nd floor.

BBQ area: built-in barbecue on the outdoor roof terrace

Details:

- Area: 265 sq m

Number of rooms: 3 bedrooms, 1 living room.

- Bathrooms: 2 modern bathrooms.

- Toilet: 3 toilets

Kitchen: Fully equipped modern open-plan kitchen.

- Garden: Private landscape garden.

- Parking: Private parking.

This villa is a quiet and peaceful living space intertwined with nature. And at the same time, a reliable investment that will grow in price, thanks to its successful location.

- Convenient transport accessibility: near the city center and main roads.

Located in one of the most beautiful places of Kyrenia Karaolanol, this Villa offers you and your loved ones a life full of luxury and comfort.

Payment plan: a unique opportunity for installments for a ready-made villa!

60% down payment and the remaining 40% for 84 months without 0 percent!

Price: £368,500 and £385,500 (variable from villa location)

Pool at will for an additional fee of £35,000