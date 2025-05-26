  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Villa Gotovaa villa v Kirenii Rassrocka plateza na 84 mesaca

Villa Gotovaa villa v Kirenii Rassrocka plateza na 84 mesaca

Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Sold or out of date
28
ID: 27346
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Georgios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

Villa 3+1 with magnificent mountain and sea views for sale in Kyrenia Karaolanola!

You found your dream home! This unique villa surrounded by nature and the sea awaits you in Karaolanola, one of the popular regions of Kyrenia. This brand new three bedroom villa, ready to move in immediately, offers both comfort and elegance.

Features of the villa:

- Magnificent view - enjoy peaceful moments on the large terraces overlooking the mountains and the sea.

- A completely new villa, ready to move in, corresponding to the latest trends in construction and design.

- Space and comfort: 3 spacious bedrooms, spacious living room, modern kitchen and stylish bathrooms.

- Turkish title is a property with a high investment value that you can buy with confidence.

*Central location: just a few minutes from the center of Kyrenia, shops, restaurants and beaches.

- Near the sea: enjoy the beach enjoyment to the fullest only 200 metres away.

- Option with pool: there is an opportunity to increase your comfort by ordering an additional private pool.

- Large balconies and terrace: 1 large roof terrace and 2 large balconies on the 2nd floor.

BBQ area: built-in barbecue on the outdoor roof terrace

Details:

- Area: 265 sq m

Number of rooms: 3 bedrooms, 1 living room.

- Bathrooms: 2 modern bathrooms.

- Toilet: 3 toilets

Kitchen: Fully equipped modern open-plan kitchen.

- Garden: Private landscape garden.

- Parking: Private parking.

This villa is a quiet and peaceful living space intertwined with nature. And at the same time, a reliable investment that will grow in price, thanks to its successful location.

- Convenient transport accessibility: near the city center and main roads.

Located in one of the most beautiful places of Kyrenia Karaolanol, this Villa offers you and your loved ones a life full of luxury and comfort.

Payment plan: a unique opportunity for installments for a ready-made villa!

60% down payment and the remaining 40% for 84 months without 0 percent!

Price: £368,500 and £385,500 (variable from villa location)

Pool at will for an additional fee of £35,000

Location on the map

Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$316,969
Finishing options Finished
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15 min. Rides ), within walking distance from the hotels and casinos Merit and Oris beach. The Alsanjak district is the most popular for immigrants from the post-Soviet space and is famous for a large …
Agency
Justreal
Leave a request
Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Limnia, Northern Cyprus
from
$404,940
The year of construction 2025
About the project A unique Dream Homes 4 You bungalow complex, where luxury and comfort are combined with a modern lifestyle. This project is inspired by the idea of creating the perfect space for living and relaxing in the neighborhood of Yenibogazici, offering you not just a home, but a…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$686,127
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa 4+1 with swimming pool, hammam and sauna in ChatalkaWe offer you a luxury villa in the style of classicism of 250 m2 with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea. This house is created for those who appreciate comfort, prestige and privacy.Main characteristics:4 spacious bedro…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications