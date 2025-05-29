Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefkoşa District
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
Flats Suitable for Short Term Rentals in Esentepe, North Cyprus Famous for its unique view o…
$349,395
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment 2 rooms in an elite complex on the picturesque peninsula of Karpas with the possib…
$130,347
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 5
About the Project: Tilia Luxury Villas is an exclusive villa development located near Kar…
$999,708
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 545 m²
About the Project: Tilia Luxury Villas is an exclusive villa development located near Kar…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 538 m²
About the Project: Tilia Luxury Villas is an exclusive villa development located near Kar…
$1,25M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
The Guselyurt district is one of the regions of the Northern Cyprus, where amazing landscape…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 2/2
$156,222
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/11
Studio in the house Alexius, 51 sq.m, balcony 8.2 sq.m. Everything is given in the finish:  …
$149,054
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Seaview Apartments Close to Golf Courses in North Cyprus, Girne Cyprus, the paradise island …
$175,259
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
$126,277
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 232 m²
$390,856
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
$463,014
Leave a request

Properties features in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go