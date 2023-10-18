Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Northern Cyprus
  Commercial
  Lefkoşa District
  Offices

Offices for Sale in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi
13
16 properties total found
Office in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Luxurious seafront office with panoramic views.Ideally located in the seafront with easy acc…
Price on request
Office in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Luxurious seafront office with panoramic views.Ideally located in the seafront with easy acc…
Price on request
Office in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Luxurious seafront office with panoramic views.Ideally located in the seafront with easy acc…
Price on request
Office in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Luxurious seafront office with panoramic views.Ideally located in the seafront with easy acc…
Price on request
Office in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
This impressive office offers a generous 133 m2 of internal space and an additional 72m2 cov…
Price on request
Office in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Whole-floor office unit of approximately 215 sq.m. of internal areas, is situated on the sec…
Price on request
Office in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Whole-floor two-level office consisting of a ground-floor retail unit and a mezzanine on a m…
Price on request
Office in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Luxury office for sale in a famous building.Key Features120m2 of covered areas including the…
Price on request
Office in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Lovely offices for sale on the first floor.The office offers close proximity to all amenitie…
Price on request
Office in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Office
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
A commercial Office is now available for rent in a Agios Dometios.The property is located cl…
Price on request
Office in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Modern Luxury Renovated Offices!Centrally Located (just opposite the beach)Total of:  1.114m…
Price on request
Office with Bedrooms in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office with Bedrooms
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
144m2 OFFICE FOR SALE IN NEAPOLIS UNOBSTRUCTED DIRECT SEA VIEWS.Located in a prime location …
Price on request
Office in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Prestigious office space facing the Limassol Seafront on a Commercial Modern Building!This b…
Price on request
Office in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
This excellent investment property is prominently located in the heart of Limassol in one of…
Price on request
Office in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
This office space  in Neapolis area in Limassol. Just walking distance to the beach. The are…
€4,00M
Office in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
The office is fully renovated and located opposite the sea in Enaerios area, Limassol. The a…
Price on request

