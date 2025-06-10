Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

1 property total found
Commercial property 22 000 m² in Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
Commercial property 22 000 m²
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 22 000 m²
Floor 2/2
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go