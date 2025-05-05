Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Erdemit, Northern Cyprus

Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-706   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to …
$255,834
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
Flat in a Complex Close to All Amenities in Girne Edremit is a quiet village in the west of …
$258,830
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-714   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to…
$231,321
