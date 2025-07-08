Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Klepini, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Klepini, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
About the Project: Bellapais Villas is a boutique mountainside development in Incesu, off…
$303,668
3 bedroom townthouse in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsancak in the Kyrenia area (15 minute…
$319,955
