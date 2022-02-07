Buy a house by the sea and enjoy the warm rays of the southern sun at any time of the year — what could be better? However, housing on the coast is, as a rule, much more expensive than its urban counterparts and so it seems inaccessible to many buyers. That is why we decided to make a selection of the cheapest houses in Greece that need renovation. However, their location is excellent.

A one-bedroom townhouse for €21,000

Townhouse with mountain view Kastelli, Greece €21,000 per month 1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1

On the Greek island of Crete, a two-level townhouse of 80 square meters is for sale. The seller indicates that both floors, in fact, consist of one room. The ad says that these were originally pantries, but, if the buyer wants, the townhouse can become residential.

There are no photos of the inside the house in the ad, but most likely the property needs renovation. One window is covered with wooden shutters, the other with bars; there is no glazing on either of the floors. There is also no roof on the second level. But beautiful plants that cover the walls of the house are planted on the site. Perhaps this gives the property a little charm.

According to the seller, the windows of the townhouse overlook the mountains. Not far from the house there is a church and a small square. Judging by the map, the coast can be easily reached by car.

A house with a sea view for €24,000

House with garden Kallirachi, Greece €24,000 per month 1 bath

An authentic house built in 1930 is for sale in Kalirachi for €24,000. The place consists of a bedroom, a living room, a kitchen, and a bathroom. The ad states that the property is in need of renovation, and judging by the photos, the new owner will really have to invest in it. The good news is that it has windows and a roof, and even its own small terrace. This very terrace offers excellent views of the sea and the mountains — and this is the most important advantage of this property.

The total area of the land plot is 10 acres. The house is located in a residential area of low-rise buildings.





A house in Avdu for €17,000

Cottage 2 rooms with rent Avdou, Greece €17,000 per month 2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1

In a traditional little village in the municipality of Hersonissos, a small two-level house is for sale for only €17,000. Judging by the sign on the facade of the building, a cafe worked in this building for some time, but the house can also be used as a residential building. According to the realtor, the future owner has the opportunity to «convert the house into a very comfortable residence and use it as a permanent home or for rent.»

Of course, repairs will have to be made here — it is clear that a window has been broken out in the building, the front door is not too securely hinged, and the facade needs to be plastered with care. There are no photographs of the inside of the building, but, most likely, it will also need additional financial investments.

The total area of the house is 50 square meters. It is located near the central square of the city. All the necessary infrastructure is nearby: cafes, taverns and a grocery store. The port of Hersonissos, where there are shops, taverns, restaurants and services open all year round, is a 25-minute drive away. The Heraklion Airport is 30 minutes away.