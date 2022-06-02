What is the role of a lawyer when buying an apartment in Dubai? An expert’s comment and a selection of the cheapest apartments

Dubai’s real estate market is replenished every month with apartments for all tastes, from the simplest rental apartments to elite apartments with sights worth several million dollars. Realting.com made a selection of affordable properties, and the Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications at the International Law Firm CVML Limited, Hisham Oweiss, told us what you need to know if you want to buy property in Dubai .

Legal details of buying an apartment in Dubai

— What do you need to know as a foreigner planning to buy a property in Dubai? What are the particularities of the national market?

— The UAE market has a number of features that differ from those in European markets. In the UAE, for example, there are many areas where a foreigner cannot purchase real estate. Therefore, the first thing a foreigner needs to do is to carefully choose the region or city where they want and can buy real estate. However, Dubai offers many options for all segments of society, ranging from luxury to middle and low-class properties, depending on their location.

A person should also be aware of the concept of buying real estate that is still under construction or already ready depending on their financial or investment goals, and it is very important to be aware of the advantages of both in order to make an informed decision.

— What are the legal nuances when buying property in Dubai for foreigners?

— Buying real estate is the biggest financial expense for most people, so it is extremely important to make sure that everything is done correctly. That is why a person should rely on the experience of a seasoned lawyer.

Doing your due diligence before buying any property is key to mitigating any risk. A lawyer can conduct such research because a lot of legal documentation is required. Also, a lawyer can act as an escrow agent for the successful completion of the transaction on behalf of the parties, which is usually preferred by most people in the UAE.

— Is it difficult for a foreigner to get a mortgage in Dubai? What do you need for that?

— Very few banks in the UAE offer mortgages to foreign non-residents, and in any case the bank will not provide a 100% mortgage on real estate. The buyer must initially have a minimum down payment of 20%, and the remaining amount is financed by the banks.

The credit requirements may vary slightly from one bank to another, but, for the most part, the following documents are required to apply for a mortgage in Dubai.

A copy of your visa and passport; A copy of your Emirates ID; A certificate of salary to confirm employment; Proof of residence (copy of your lease agreement or DEWA invoice); Payment receipts and bank statements for the last six months; Recent credit card statements.

If you are a non-resident applying for a mortgage in Dubai, you will only need the following documents:

A copy of your passport; Bank statements for the last three months.

How to get a mortgage in Dubai as a foreigner. A full checklist and some less than obvious expenses

— Can a foreigner buy property independently?

— Anyone can buy property in Dubai on their own, and it may seem tempting to save some money, but, to make the transaction go smoothly, I still recommend using the services of professionals.

The role of a lawyer can be important from the start to the end of a transaction. In real estate sales, many legal documents are required, and they must be filled out correctly. There are also specific procedures that must be followed to complete a transaction. Lack of legal knowledge can be costly and potentially disruptive.

A lawyer is fully aware of the relevant laws and can guide you accordingly, and you can save valuable time by contacting one.

CVML Limited is a reliable legal aid company in the international real estate market.

— Are there swindlers in the market? How can foreigners protect themselves against them?

— Yes, there are fraudsters in the UAE real estate market, and they are quite active in different sectors. We see many cases of fake rental ads and other ads on various websites and social media platforms from fraudsters who ask for a security deposit and rent payments in advance. Such con artists are very difficult to trace.

The best way to protect yourself is to consult with the interested party (the developer) or appoint a lawyer to review the requirements and the process.

— What legal services does your company provide to buyers of foreign real estate?

— Our company provides many services for buyers of foreign real estate. Here is a list of the most popular:

a lawyer may act as a specialized agent for the successful completion of the transaction.

conducting due diligence on property as well as the parties and the tracing/verification of ownership with the relevant authorities.

assistance in the registration of ownership of real estate

assistance in the execution and coordination of a payment plan.

Apartments in Dubai starting from €88,500

The most profitable offers in the Dubai real estate market can usually be found among the facilities under construction. Developers offer buyers all kinds of installments, low down payments and other favorable terms of purchase. You can find apartments in Dubai with prices starting from €88,500 at Realting.com. Here is a selection of some of them: