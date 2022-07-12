Home sales in Dubai are growing at an unprecedented rate. Among the reasons are high oil prices, the effective fight against the pandemic, and the influx of professionals and wealthy people from Russia.

Overall performance

Compared to May, home sales in Dubai were up 42% in June, according to consulting firm ValuStrat. The figure is especially impressive when you consider that during the same period a year ago, sales were 38% lower.

The largest share of the residential real estate market in the emirate — at apartments. Also interesting is the cost of purchased real estate. In June, there were 29 transactions worth more than Dh30 million ($8.2 million). If we talk about the average price, the cost of apartments rose by less than 1% in June.

Private house prices

Private homes account for less than 20% of the city’s housing supply, but they have been growing in popularity lately. They have become especially popular since the pandemic as people seek more space and privacy.

The value of detached homes as a whole is on the rise — prices have risen 32.2% in a year. But the average month-over-month increase is slowing. While last year prices grew by an average of 2.3%, this June the price per square meter grew by only 1.7%.

Causes of growth

Real estate market in Dubai began to recover thanks to several factors:

the megacity’s active fight against the pandemic;

improving economic indicators, bolstered by rising oil prices;

the influx of skilled workers and wealthy people from Russia (this plays a role in the relative ease of obtaining visas for Russian citizens).

