Buy an apartment in Turkey under $100,000 still realistic? Review of five inexpensive options in different areas of Turkey

You can still find affordable housing options in Turkey, and many of them will be well renovated and have amazing views. We’ve compiled a selection of spacious and not-so-spacious apartments under $100,000 in a variety of Turkish neighborhoods — maybe among them is one you’ll soon call your new home.

In October 2022, foreigners bought 5,377 apartments and houses in Turkey — the first place in the list of foreign buyers were Russians. Such data published by the Turkish Institute of Statistics (TÜİK). Antalya turned out to be the most popular destination for foreign investors — in this region, foreigners have made a third of all purchase and sale transactions; Istanbul and Mersin followed Antalya on demand.

It is worth noting that since July 1, 2022 the Turkish government has outlined a list of «closed» areas of Turkey (there are about 1170 districts). In the designated areas, foreigners can not initially register, and thus can not get a primary residence permit. Buy real estate for investment in these areas is still possible.

Why have foreigners been banned from renting in Turkey and how will this affect prices

Before proceeding to the review, it makes sense to immediately deal with an important point: the fact is that in Turkey, you will encounter such a designation of layout as 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, etc.

Apartments 1+1 is an economy version of housing, consisting of one bedroom and living room combined with a kitchen. Apartment 2+1 includes 2 bedrooms with bathrooms and a living room combined with kitchen. Apartments 3+1 have 3 bedrooms, living room together or not with the kitchen, bathroom, and balcony. Apartments 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 and more can also be a penthouse.

Apartment 80 m² in a small town with a «zen atmosphere»

In Gazipaşa, a 2+1 apartment of 80 m² is for sale. It is located on the second floor of a 4-storey residential complex, which was built in 2021. To the beach from here — 6 kilometers. The description immediately states that the purchase of these apartments provides the opportunity to obtain a residence permit.

The apartment layout is as follows: living room combined with kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 balcony. The apartment is of high quality, modern renovation, but inside there is no furniture (except for the kitchen).

Gazipaşa is known as a quiet and small town surrounded by the Taurus Mountains. It is an environmentally friendly place, as there is no industrial production. Furthermore, the coast has not yet been fully developed with hotels, so you can still enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. Nearby, 40 km, is a popular Turkish resort of Alanya.

As for infrastructure, Gazipaşa is all right: there are many supermarkets, a market with cheap and ecologically pure products, there are also pharmacies, banks, cafés, restaurants, and beauty salons.

70 m² apartment in a young neighborhood of Mersin

3 room apartment Alanya, Turkey $66,458 3 Rooms 1 bath 70 m² 4 Floor

This apartment is for sale for only $65,000. The location is a new apartment complex in the Tömük neighborhood. This is a young district of Mersin, which is famous for its sandy beaches with a gentle entrance to the sea. The distance to the beach is only 300 m.

There are many more apartments with different layouts available for sale in this complex. This particular option is a 1+1 layout with a total area of 70 sq.m. The interior has a kitchen-living-room of American type, a bedroom, a bathroom with quality sanitary fixtures and a spacious balcony. The apartment is equipped with panoramic windows and premium cabinet furniture in the kitchen and bathroom. The rest of the rooms have no furniture.

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115 m² apartment with very stylish interior

3 room apartment Alanya, Turkey $93,942 3 Rooms 2 bath 115 m² 4 Floor

This spacious 115 m² apartment is located in a 12-storey apartment complex in one of the central districts of Mersin, Mezitli. A local landmark, the ruins of the ancient Greek city of Soli, is located in the area.

This apartment is located on the second floor, its layout (2+1) includes: american-style kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 balconies. Here you will immediately notice the cool, aesthetically designed interior, comfortable furniture, glossy floor and large windows. The apartment has air conditioning and all necessary appliances.

Mezitli area is fully equipped with all necessary infrastructure: there is a wide range of stores and supermarkets, markets, bakeries, cafés, restaurants, public transport stops. And 1,000 meters from the complex — the sea.

Apartment 165 m² with panoramic windows and a view of the sea

5 room apartment Alanya, Turkey $84,805 5 Rooms 2 bath 165 m² 4 Floor

The presented apartment is for sale in another popular area of Mersin — Erdemli. There are many green park areas, walking paths, promenades, and beaches. The residential complex where the apartment is located is only 350 meters from the sea.

This apartment is distinguished by its scale: 4+1 layout, with a total area of 165 sq.m. The space includes several main areas: American style kitchen with colorful tiles on the floor, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 balconies. The apartment is equipped with cabinet furniture and panoramic windows with partial sea view. In the photo there is furniture, but in the ad it is said that the apartment is for sale without it.

The apartment is fairly new — it was handed over only in 2018. Living here will be comfortable, in particular due to the nearby amenities: markets, shopping and entertainment centers, banks, restaurants, cafés, stores, etc.

Apartment 58 m² with a view of the mountains

This time we have in front of us an apartment in Mahmutlar with mountain view, with a 1+1 layout and an area of 58 sq.m. It is located on the 2nd floor of a 12-story building. There is parking and a pool for children and adults. The beach is 970 meters away.

The apartment layout includes a living room combined with kitchen, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 balcony. The apartment has a modern renovation and the interior seems very cozy at first glance. The seller notes that it is possible to keep pets in the apartment. The apartment is for sale already furnished.

Mahmutlar has been actively developing over the last decade and is being built up with high-rise buildings. There are plenty of parks, walking areas, supermarkets, grocery and clothing stores, restaurants and bank branches. You can get to the center of Alanya by bus, which runs every 10-15 minutes.