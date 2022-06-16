In Finland highly qualified specialists and entrepreneurs will be able to obtain a residence permit in a shorter period of time

In Finland, from the beginning of June, highly qualified specialists and budding entrepreneurs who meet the selection criteria, as well as their family members, will be able to obtain a residence permit in up to 14 days. According to Tuula Haatainen, the Finnish Minister of Labor, the faster issuance of residential permits will greatly simplify the application procedure.

The changes should also compensate for the lack of high-skilled professionals in the technology sector. Haatainen said that Finland urgently needs workers from other parts of the world. This will help local companies to develop in the future.

Who is eligible for a fast-track residence permit?

Highly qualified specialists refer to employees with higher education who come to Finland to work as experts in fields that require specific skills. Budding entrepreneurs include foreign citizens who run innovative companies that are seeking to expand internationally.

Technology experts are very likely to benefit from a fast-track 14-day residence permit procedure. They are data scientists, information systems experts and highly qualified programmers.

Other changes for foreigners

Haatainen said that speeding up the issuance of a residence permit for high-skilled workers is just one of the government’s measures to attract the best professionals to Finland. The local authorities have promised to eliminate bureaucracy even more, set up digital services and organize more reliable customer support. The government is also busy preparing legislative changes that should make life easier for foreigners coming to Finland for employment or education.

According to Haatainen, the authorities plan to process applications for up to one month. The new regulations will come into force by the end of the current government’s term.