Vienna is the most comfortable city in Europe. The ranking of the best cities to live has been published

According to The Global Liveability Index 2023, Vienna continues to hold its position as the most liveable city in Europe. However, there are also cities that, based on the results of 2023, have become less comfortable to live in.

Austrian Vienna has continued to be a leader among European cities in terms of living comfort for 2 years in a row. All this is thanks to the high quality of education and health services, well-developed infrastructure, stable economy and a large number of cultural events and entertainment. Vienna has left behind cities such as Copenhagen, Melbourne and Sydney. At the same time, Melbourne and Sydney rose higher this year, taking third and fourth place respectively.

According to Economist Intelligence, cities in the Asia-Pacific region have made some of the biggest gains, occupying 8 of the top 10 spots in the ranking. At the same time, cities in Western Europe dropped in the rankings amid rising labor strikes and civil unrest.

In general, in each city, categories such as the level of healthcare, the quality of education, culture, entertainment and infrastructure were assessed. The index average now stands at 76.2 out of 100, up from 73.2 a year ago. Indicators in the health sector have increased most noticeably.

So, here are the TOP 5 cities for a comfortable life in Europe:

Vienna, Austria)

Copenhagen (Denmark)

Melbourne (Australia)

Sydney, Australia)

Vancouver (Canada)

Do you want to buy property in Vienna? Go to the Realting catalog and choose an apartment or house from hundreds of offers from developers and private sellers.